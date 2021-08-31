Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Position Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $15,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of A. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 368.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 18,403 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,061,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,304,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 228,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $285,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,274 in the last quarter.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $176.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.15. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.76 and a 12-month high of $177.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on A. upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

