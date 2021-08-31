Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-$1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.280-$4.310 EPS.

Shares of A stock opened at $176.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.15. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $94.76 and a one year high of $177.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.77.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $285,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,274 over the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agilent Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 33,059 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Agilent Technologies worth $170,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

