Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.050-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $15 million-$17 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.92 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.32. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.97 and a beta of 1.21. Airgain has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $29.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average is $20.07.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airgain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airgain stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of Airgain worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

