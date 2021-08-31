AKO Capital LLP Buys 13,891 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,986,005 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 13,891 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 5.2% of AKO Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AKO Capital LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $464,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

V stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.35. The company had a trading volume of 161,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,150,872. The company has a market capitalization of $450.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.30. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

