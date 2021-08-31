AKO Capital LLP Has $220.01 Million Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

AKO Capital LLP lessened its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,226 shares during the quarter. Ferrari comprises approximately 2.5% of AKO Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AKO Capital LLP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $220,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

RACE traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $176.03 and a 12 month high of $233.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.53. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.78.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

