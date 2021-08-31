Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 913.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 501.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AKTS traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.01. 5,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,743. The company has a market cap of $453.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $19.15.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $69,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,248 shares of company stock worth $132,743. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,643 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

