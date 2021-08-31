Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,193,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 169,989 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 0.6% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $270,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.99. The stock had a trading volume of 24,565,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,470,762. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $152.80 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.16 and its 200-day moving average is $218.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
