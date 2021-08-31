Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,193,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 169,989 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 0.6% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $270,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.99. The stock had a trading volume of 24,565,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,470,762. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $152.80 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.16 and its 200-day moving average is $218.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

