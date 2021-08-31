Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.20% of Align Technology worth $95,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Align Technology by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded up $6.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $709.00. 497,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,764. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.33 and a 12-month high of $721.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $654.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $602.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 79.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

