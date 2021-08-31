Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $45,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Align Technology by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total value of $3,509,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $702.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $654.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $602.18. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.33 and a twelve month high of $721.45. The company has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

