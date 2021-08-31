Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14).

ALHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALHC stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.79. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

