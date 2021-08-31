Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alignment Healthcare.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14).

ALHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

ALHC stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $28.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $107,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alignment Healthcare (ALHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.