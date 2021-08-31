Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.51.

Several analysts have commented on ALLK shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Allakos in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Allakos in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allakos in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.99. 1,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,822. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 0.89. Allakos has a twelve month low of $75.41 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.67.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $218,176.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $1,832,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,194 shares of company stock worth $5,333,633 over the last three months. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the second quarter valued at $103,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the first quarter valued at $142,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

