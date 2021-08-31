Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Heska worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSKA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Heska by 858.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on HSKA shares. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

In related news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total value of $533,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,151.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $3,094,540. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $259.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.96. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,363.42 and a beta of 1.68. Heska Co. has a 12-month low of $93.26 and a 12-month high of $275.26.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

