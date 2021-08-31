Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 43,013 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,013 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iStar were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iStar by 25.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iStar during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in iStar during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iStar by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in iStar during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STAR opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. iStar Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $26.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.74.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on iStar in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

