Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.5% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 17.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPVG opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $478.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.89.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

