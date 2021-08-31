Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,636 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Paramount Group worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Paramount Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 428,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 51,078 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Paramount Group during the first quarter valued at about $719,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Paramount Group by 149.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,409,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after buying an additional 1,442,421 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Group during the first quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

PGRE stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $182.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Paramount Group’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.46.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

