Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Allot Ltd. is a provider of network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises. Allot Ltd., formerly known as ALLOT COMM LTD, is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT opened at $16.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.54 million, a P/E ratio of -49.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

