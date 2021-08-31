Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Raised to $196.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $174.00 to $196.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $203.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 1.20. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $209.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.11.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The firm had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.67) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,297 shares of company stock valued at $23,297,572 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 446.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after buying an additional 101,135 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.