Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 177,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $444,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the first quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ampfield Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $556,000. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,914.59. The company had a trading volume of 27,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,929.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,685.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,405.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total transaction of $7,288,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,864,471.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total value of $37,997,803.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 478,231 shares of company stock valued at $358,439,832. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.