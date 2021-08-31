Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Short Interest Update

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the July 29th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASGTF traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.63. 2,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210. Altus Group has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $52.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average is $46.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from $52.50 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.29.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

