Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.1% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $48,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,421.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,461.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,314.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

