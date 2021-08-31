Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $23.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.75.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $26.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $994.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Amerant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $26.91.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.18 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,782,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 148,333 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 81,156 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 493.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 53,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.