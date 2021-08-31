American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 984,781 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,803,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 984,781 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Prologis worth $335,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $133.73 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $134.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.44 and its 200 day moving average is $116.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $98.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

