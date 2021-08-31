American Century Companies Inc. Has $211.77 Million Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,854,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,831 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.03% of Henry Schein worth $211,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 76,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

HSIC stock opened at $75.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

