American Century Companies Inc. Has $220.11 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,290,931 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183,795 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $220,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 110.3% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 78.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 18.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,084,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $153,495,000 after acquiring an additional 807,228 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of HP by 7.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 461,536 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after acquiring an additional 33,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.04.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.43. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 148.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.