American Century Companies Inc. Has $271.12 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,581,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,017 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.41% of Sun Communities worth $271,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $202.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.75 and a 200-day moving average of $169.12. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.01 and a 1-year high of $202.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 95.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.57.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

