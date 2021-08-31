American Century Companies Inc. Has $380.53 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,459,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 738,809 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Republic Services worth $380,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 67,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 299,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,421,000 after purchasing an additional 21,899 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Republic Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 316,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RSG opened at $124.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.18 and a 1-year high of $124.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

