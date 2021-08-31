American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,982,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,820 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $412,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,983,000 after purchasing an additional 714,173 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 396.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 691,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,568,000 after acquiring an additional 552,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,101,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,248,000 after acquiring an additional 533,710 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS opened at $194.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.70 and a 200-day moving average of $191.28. The company has a market capitalization of $168.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.63 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

