American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Receives $179.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.50.

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 55I LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,858. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $185.24. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.02.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

