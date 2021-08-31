American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stake Lowered by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,349,922,000 after purchasing an additional 911,406 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1,914.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 313,280 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in American Water Works by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,849,000 after acquiring an additional 215,436 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $30,909,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $29,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

NYSE:AWK opened at $182.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.44 and its 200-day moving average is $158.02. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $185.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

