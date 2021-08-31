American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $69.82

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.82 and last traded at $71.13, with a volume of 1428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.52.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 6.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 166,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 22.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 35.5% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the first quarter valued at about $993,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at about $506,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

