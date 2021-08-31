AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Short Interest Down 25.6% in August

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the July 29th total of 2,070,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 886,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,189. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $717,193.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,631,085.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,814. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,213 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,188,000 after purchasing an additional 938,636 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at $103,134,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 81.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,973,000 after purchasing an additional 634,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at $68,882,000. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock traded up $2.69 on Tuesday, reaching $122.21. The stock had a trading volume of 818,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,395. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.24.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

