Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Lifted by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $224.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.92. The firm has a market cap of $127.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

