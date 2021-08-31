AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Truist

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Truist from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AMN. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, reaching $112.83. 3,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,837. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $111.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.71 and a 200-day moving average of $88.30.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $237,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $279,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,122 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,704.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 704,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,295,000 after purchasing an additional 665,185 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,805,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,993,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,380,000 after acquiring an additional 375,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 514,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,919,000 after acquiring an additional 225,707 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

