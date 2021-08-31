Analysts Anticipate Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will announce $221.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $217.55 million to $225.97 million. Albany International reported sales of $212.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year sales of $901.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $894.67 million to $908.45 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $995.75 million, with estimates ranging from $983.28 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%.

AIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $78.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.25 and its 200-day moving average is $84.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Albany International has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $93.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,949.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,804.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,586,644 shares of company stock worth $120,788,774 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Albany International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Albany International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

