Analysts Anticipate Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Li Auto.

Get Li Auto alerts:

LI has been the subject of a number of research reports. reduced their target price on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.65.

NASDAQ:LI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.03. 9,359,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,543,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -181.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.25. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $47.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,853,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,448,000 after buying an additional 13,560,227 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Li Auto by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,274,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,809 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Li Auto by 61.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,829,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653,172 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Li Auto by 766.9% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,787,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311,998 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Li Auto by 72.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,381 shares during the period. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Li Auto (LI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.