Analysts Anticipate Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2021

Brokerages expect that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Sierra Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sierra Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 47.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $25.23 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average is $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $388.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

