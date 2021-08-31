Analysts Anticipate Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Sierra Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sierra Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 47.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $25.23 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average is $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $388.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

