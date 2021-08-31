Analysts Expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Brokerages expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. American Water Works posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year sales of $3.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on AWK. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

AWK traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.25. 918,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $185.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in American Water Works by 59.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

