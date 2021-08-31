Analysts Expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will post $31.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.80 million and the highest is $32.71 million. Broadmark Realty Capital posted sales of $28.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $122.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.50 million to $126.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $152.97 million, with estimates ranging from $132.40 million to $173.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 70.13%.

BRMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRMK traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 646 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,960. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.31%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

