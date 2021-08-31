Analysts Expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $610,000.00

Brokerages expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) to announce $610,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $410,000.00 to $800,000.00. Dyadic International reported sales of $420,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year sales of $2.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 million to $3.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.67 million, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $14.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 536.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Francisco Trust Under Agreemen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103,965.00, for a total transaction of $2,599,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $508,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,349 shares of company stock worth $2,600,178,105. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DYAI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $964,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 363.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 61,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DYAI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,450. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48. Dyadic International has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $8.78.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

