Analysts Expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.14). Esports Entertainment Group posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.57). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Esports Entertainment Group.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group stock opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $193.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.97. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMBL. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.