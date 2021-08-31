Analysts Expect Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galecto’s earnings. Galecto posted earnings per share of ($55.25) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galecto will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Galecto.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05.

GLTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Galecto during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galecto by 18.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

GLTO traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.50. 5,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.68 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09. Galecto has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $17.99.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

