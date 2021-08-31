Analysts Expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.06 Billion

Brokerages expect that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will announce sales of $6.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nokia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.33 billion and the highest is $6.78 billion. Nokia posted sales of $6.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year sales of $26.18 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.58 billion to $27.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nokia has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $9.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 3,404.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Nokia by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

