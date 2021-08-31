Analysts Expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.00. OPKO Health posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.57 million. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 3.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OPK. Barrington Research lowered their target price on OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,602.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,383,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 124,720 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 978,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 19,038 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 4.5% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 231,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

OPK stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.86. 2,549,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,552,798. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.36. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $6.27.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

