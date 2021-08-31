Analysts Set Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Target Price at $21.00

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Curis by 1,916.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 213,201 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Curis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,896,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Curis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRIS opened at $8.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.40 million, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03. Curis has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.73%. Research analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

