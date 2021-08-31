Analysts Set DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Target Price at $14.71

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.71.

DOYU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of DouYu International stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $4.02. 142,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,171,879. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 0.74. DouYu International has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DouYu International will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group raised its position in DouYu International by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in DouYu International by 1,346.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares during the period. 30.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

