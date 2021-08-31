Analysts Set SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Target Price at $124.29

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.29.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,673. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.25. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $137.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.17 and a beta of 0.90.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 9,672.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 361.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

