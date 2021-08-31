Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Geberit (GBERY)

Geberit (OTCMKTS: GBERY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/23/2021 – Geberit had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/20/2021 – Geberit had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/20/2021 – Geberit was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/20/2021 – Geberit had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

8/6/2021 – Geberit had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/13/2021 – Geberit had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/9/2021 – Geberit had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

GBERY traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $84.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.52. Geberit AG has a 12 month low of $55.45 and a 12 month high of $84.60.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

