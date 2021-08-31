Analyzing EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) and Radioio (OTCMKTS:RAIO)

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) and Radioio (OTCMKTS:RAIO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.2% of EchoStar shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of EchoStar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of Radioio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

EchoStar has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radioio has a beta of 4.15, suggesting that its share price is 315% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EchoStar and Radioio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EchoStar $1.89 billion 1.24 -$40.15 million ($0.40) -66.05 Radioio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Radioio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EchoStar.

Profitability

This table compares EchoStar and Radioio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EchoStar 7.27% 1.16% 0.61% Radioio N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for EchoStar and Radioio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EchoStar 0 0 0 1 4.00 Radioio 0 0 0 0 N/A

EchoStar presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.33%. Given EchoStar’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe EchoStar is more favorable than Radioio.

Summary

EchoStar beats Radioio on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers. The ESS segment owns and leases in-orbit satellites and licenses to lease capacity on a full time and occasional use. The company was founded by Charlie William Ergen, Candy Ergen, and James DeFranco in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Radioio Company Profile

RadioIO, Inc. engages in providing media content delivery through the Internet to listeners. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

