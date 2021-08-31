Analyzing Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Eventbrite and Sabre, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sabre 0 3 1 0 2.25

Eventbrite currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.64%. Sabre has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 30.60%. Given Sabre’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sabre is more favorable than Eventbrite.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.0% of Eventbrite shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Eventbrite shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sabre shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Eventbrite has a beta of 3.09, indicating that its share price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabre has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eventbrite and Sabre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite -119.11% -38.62% -11.10% Sabre -83.81% -442.63% -16.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eventbrite and Sabre’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $106.01 million 15.73 -$224.72 million ($2.52) -7.02 Sabre $1.33 billion 2.72 -$1.27 billion ($3.38) -3.32

Eventbrite has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sabre. Eventbrite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eventbrite beats Sabre on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E. Hartz and Julia Hartz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions, through SaaS and hosted delivery models, to hoteliers around the world. Sabre was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, TX.

